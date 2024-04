Nesterenko scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

Nesterenko's goal tied the game at 1-1 early in the first period, setting the tone for a high-scoring contest. This was his second NHL outing of the season after his April 5 call-up. The winger had 33 points in 63 contests with AHL San Diego. Nesterenko will likely occupy a bottom-six role with some power-play time as long as he's on the Ducks' roster.