Nesterenko signed a two-year, one-way contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Nesterenko had four goals, six points, two PIM and 46 hits in 20 appearances with Anaheim in 2024-25. He also recorded 13 goals and 34 points across 50 regular-season outings with AHL San Diego. Nesterenko will need to fight to gain a bottom-six spot on the Ducks' Opening Night roster, but the fact that the 23-year-old secured a one-way deal suggests Anaheim likes his chances of playing the bulk of the next two seasons in the NHL.