Nesterenko was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Wednesday.

Nesterenko was unable to make Anaheim's Opening Night roster out of training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him get summoned by the Ducks during the campaign. The 22-year-old had 13 goals and 34 points in 36 NCAA games with Boston College in 2022-23. He also recorded a goal in nine outings with the Ducks.