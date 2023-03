Nesterenko inked a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim.

The 2022-23 campaign counts as the first season of Nesterenko's new deal, so it's set to expire in the summer of 2025. He scored 13 goals and 34 points in 36 NCAA games with Boston College this season. The Wild took Nesterenko with the No. 172 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, but they sent his NHL negotiating rights to Anaheim on March 3 as part of the John Klingberg trade.