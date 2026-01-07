Nesterenko cleared waivers Wednesday and will remain with the Ducks, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Nesterenko's waivers timer will reset, and he can now play another 10 games or spend 30 days on the NHL roster before needing to pass through waivers again. With Nesterenko staying on the roster, the Ducks have a full 23-man roster of 14 forwards, seven defensemen and two goalies.