Nesterenko was scratched for the 11th game in a row in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The Ducks appear to be happy with the forwards they have in the lineup currently, and that doesn't include Nesterenko at this time. The 24-year-old made the team out of training camp and has earned eight points with 22 shots on net, 41 hits and a plus-1 rating over 23 appearances this season. Nesterenko would require waivers to go to AHL San Diego, and the Ducks are likely hesitant to risk losing him for nothing, but it'll take at least one injury to a forward for him to get back in the lineup regularly.