Anaheim acquired the rights to Nesterenko, Andrej Sustr and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick from Minnesota on Friday in exchange for John Klingberg.

Nesterenko was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the Wild. The 21-year-old winger has 11 goals and 30 points in 32 games during his junior season with Boston College in 2022-23.