Warren was selected 42nd overall by the Ducks in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft on Friday.

Warren's draft stock steadily improved as the season progressed. The fact Warren went in Round 2 shouldn't come as much of a surprise since NHL clubs are always on the hunt for 6-foot-5 defenders who can skate, especially those who played their entire draft year at age 17. Warren makes solid reads in the defensive zone and uses his large frame smartly, even if he isn't overly physical at times. Warren's future potential is directly tied to how much his offensive game can improve. His scoring numbers in the QMJHL this season were underwhelming (5 goals, 24 points in 62 games), although he began to make more plays with the puck late in the season. Warren has middle-pairing upside if that trajectory continues.