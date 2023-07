Warren agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Wednesday.

Warren was taken by Anaheim with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old defenseman had three goals and 20 points in 47 games with QMJHL Gatineau last season. Warren has NHL potential and is an imposing presence at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds.