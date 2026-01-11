Zellweger scored a goal on four shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

With 4:44 left in the third period, Zellweger put a puck past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to get the Ducks on the board. That sparked a rally for Anaheim, but the comeback effort fell short. This was Zellweger's first goal since Nov. 30 in Chicago, and he picked up six assists and a minus-6 rating over 18 contests between goals. For the season, the blueliner is at six goals, 17 points, 74 shots on net, 46 blocked shots, 21 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 44 appearances.