Zellweger notched two assists, five shots on goal, three blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Zellweger is heating up with four points and a plus-9 rating over his last five games. The 22-year-old defenseman started slow on offense, but he has made gains as the Ducks have emerged as a high-scoring team over the last couple of weeks. Zellweger has five points, 32 shots on net, 18 blocked shots, eight hits, 10 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 14 outings this season while occupying a top-four role with power-play time.