Zellweger notched three assists and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Zellweger showed a little of the offense that earned him a promotion to the NHL as a 20-year-old rookie. He assisted on the Ducks' first three goals Tuesday, including a Troy Terry power-play marker. Zellweger has five points over his last six outings, and he's up to one goal, six assists, 25 shots on net, 24 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 20 contests overall. He'll like see a larger role as long as Pavel Mintyukov (lower body) is out.