Zellweger posted a power-play assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Zellweger saw 13:42 of ice time in his NHL debut and was able to set up Sam Carrick's second-period tally for his first helper. The 20-year-old Zellweger may have a chance to carve out an NHL role until Pavel Mintyukov (shoulder) returns to action, which is likely about a month away. With 25 points in 34 games for AHL San Diego this season, Zellweger's promotion was well-earned, though he'll likely see sheltered minutes to begin his Ducks career.