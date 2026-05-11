Zellweger notched an assist, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Golden Knights in Game 4.

Zellweger got into the lineup over Tyson Hinds in this contest, as Hinds' regular defense partner, Drew Helleson, was sidelined by an undisclosed injury. Zellweger delivered his first playoff point, a secondary helper, on Ian Moore's game-winning goal at 3:43 of the third period. In the regular season, Zellweger produced 22 points, 119 shots on net, 85 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating over 76 outings. He has a path to playing time as long as the Ducks are dealing with some injuries on the blue line, but he may not be an everyday option for the rest of the postseason.