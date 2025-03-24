Zellweger notched an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Zellweger was a healthy scratch for five straight games prior to the trade deadline. The Ducks then dealt away Brian Dumoulin and brought in Oliver Kylington, allowing Zellweger to move into a full-time role to close out 2024-25. It hasn't been a smooth move so far -- his helper Sunday ended an eight-game skid for Zellweger, who has seen top-four minutes in that span. He's now at 15 points, 104 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 52 appearances. The 21-year-old still has plenty to learn, but he some of the highest upside on a fairly young blue line, so fantasy managers in dynasty formats should stay patient.