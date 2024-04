Zellweger scored a goal on three shots, blocked five shots and went minus-2 in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Flames.

Zellweger has two goals and three assists over his last six contests. The 20-year-old defenseman has seen fairly steady playing time since his call-up at the start of March. He's up to two goals, eight points, 32 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 24 appearances. Zellweger should finish the campaign in a top-four role.