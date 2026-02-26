Zellweger scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Zellweger ended an eight-game point drought with this tally, which tied the game at 4-4 early in the third period. The 22-year-old defenseman continues to see regular time in a bottom-four role, though he's rarely gotten power-play time since the start of January. He's at seven goals, 19 points, 93 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 24 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 56 appearances. That production is in line with his 20-point effort in 62 games in 2024-25, though his ice time has dipped a bit this season.