Zellweger posted an assist, two shots on goal, two PIM and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kings.

Zellweger continues to look increasingly comfortable with two goals and four assists over his last seven contests. The 20-year-old has seen top-pairing usage in that span, which has likely helped him get more involved on offense. He's at nine points, 34 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 25 appearances as a rookie this season.