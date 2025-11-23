Zellweger scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Zellweger has two goals over his last four games, but that's all of his offense in his last eight outings. The 22-year-old is still in a top-four role on paper, though he had just 14:23 of ice time in this contest with Pavel Mintyukov carving out a larger role after a stint as a healthy scratch. Zellweger doesn't appear to be at danger of exiting the lineup, and he's at three goals, seven points, a plus-10 rating, 46 shots on net, 27 blocked shots and 14 PIM over 22 appearances.