Zellweger scored a power-play goal on two shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Stars.

Zellweger's tally late in the second period gave the Ducks their first lead of the game. It was his first goal of 2025-26, and two of his three points this year have come on the power play. Zellweger has added 27 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating over 13 appearances. The Ducks have one of the top offenses in the league so far, so the 22-year-old blueliner should find more ways to get involved as the season progresses.