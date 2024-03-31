Zellweger scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Vancouver.

Zellweger got the Ducks on the board 3:37 into the third period, beating Arturs Silovs with a wrister for his first NHL goal. The 20-year-old blueliner now has just four points through his first 19 games with Anaheim, though he flashed his offensive promise in 44 contests earlier this year with AHL San Diego, logging 12 goals and 25 points. Zellweger should continue to see heavy usage alongside Cam Fowler on the Ducks' first pairing while also logging time on their top power-play unit.