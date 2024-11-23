Zellweger produced an assist and two hits in Friday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sabres.

Zellweger has been hot lately with five points over his last four games. The 21-year-old defenseman is up to nine points through 18 appearances, matching his scoring output from 26 contests a year ago. He's added 17 blocked shots, 42 shots on net and a plus-1 rating. While the Ducks don't score a lot, Zellweger's role as a top-four option at even strength and a power-play quarterback gives him a decent amount of upside for fantasy.