Zellweger notched an assist and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Senators.

Zellweger set up Alex Killorn for the game-winning goal in the third period. This was Zellweger's second helper in seven NHL appearances this season. The 20-year-old blueliner has added eight shots on net, nine blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. While his first stint in the NHL was temporary, he has a chance to stick around this time since the Ducks' defense corps has been thinned out by trades.