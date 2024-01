Zellweger was called up from AHL San Diego on Tuesday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Zellweger has been racking up points in the minors with eight goals and 17 helpers in 34 contests with the Gulls. Selected by the club with the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old defenseman looks poised to make his NHL debut against the Sabres on Tuesday, especially if Ilya Lyubushkin (upper body) remains unavailable.