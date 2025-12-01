Zellweger scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Zellweger scored 47 seconds into the game, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead. That hot start didn't hold up for the team, but the goal continues a strong stretch for Zellweger, who has scored three times and added an assist during his four-game point streak. He's up to five goals, 10 points, 53 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 25 outings overall.