Zellweger scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Zellweger scored his second goal of the season Monday, but it was a huge one since it allowed the Ducks to secure the victory with a wrister at the 1:50 mark of extra time. Zellweger isn't known for his scoring exploits, as he only has two goals this season, and this tally allowed him to snap a four-game pointless skid. Fantasy managers could look at better options to bolster their defensive depth than Zellweger.