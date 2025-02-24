Zellweger tallied a goal, took four shots on net and blocked two shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss against Detroit.

Zellweger found the back of the net with just over two minutes to play in regulation, which brought the Ducks within striking range before Cutter Gauthier scored the game-tying goal. The 21-year-old blueliner is up to five goals, 14 points, 88 shots on goal and 46 blocks in 43 games this season. While he has been competing for ice time on Anaheim's blue line over the past few months, Sunday's all-around performance helps Zellweger's case to maintain his role. The Ducks have stronger options in fantasy for defensemen, but Zellweger has a bright future if he can replicate Sunday's overall output more frequently.