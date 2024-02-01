Zellweger was reassigned to AHL San Diego on Thursday.

The Ducks don't play again until Feb. 9 against the Oilers. Zellweger will get in a couple of AHL games this week, as the Gulls play twice before the AHL All-Star break Sunday. Zellweger has been seeing ample playing time in his four games with the Ducks, as he is averaging 2:09, quarterbacking the top power play. The 20-year-old defenseman has one assist, six shots on goal and five blocked shots. Look for the Ducks to recall Zellweger prior to puck drop versus Edmonton.