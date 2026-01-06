Zellweger registered an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Capitals.

Zellweger and Radko Gudas had a decent defensive game, but the Ducks as a whole struggled. Zellweger hasn't scored a goal since the end of his four-game point streak in late November, but he has picked up six helpers, 17 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over his last 16 outings despite playing in a bottom-four role. He's also lost his power-play time during that stretch. Overall, Zellweger is at 16 points, 70 shots, 42 blocks and a plus-7 rating across 41 appearances this season.