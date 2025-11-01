Zellweger registered an assist, two PIM, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

The helper was Zellweger's second of the season. The 22-year-old defenseman has maintained a top-four role this season and is also seeing some power-play time, though he's not pushing Jackson LaCombe's spot on the first unit. In addition to the two assists, Zellweger has 22 shots on net, 10 blocks, four hits, eight PIM and a plus-4 rating through 10 appearances.