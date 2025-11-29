Zellweger scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout win over the Kings.

Zellweger has two goals and an assist during his three-game point streak. The 22-year-old defenseman is up to four goals, nine points, 51 shots on net, 28 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 24 outings. Zellweger hasn't reached his full potential on offense, but he's shown growth from his 20-point effort over 62 appearances in 2024-25.