Zellweger delivered two assists, including one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-4 shootout win over Utah.

Zellweger snapped a 10-game point drought Sunday by setting up two of the team's four goals. The 21-year-old is already posting better numbers compared to the ones he delivered as a rookie, as he's up to 12 points (four goals, eight helpers) in 30 games. He should continue to find opportunities to produce from the Ducks' blue line, especially if he remains a member of one of the power play units.