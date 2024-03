Zellweger was recalled from AHL San Diego on Friday.

Zellweger has 12 goals and 37 points in 44 contests with San Diego as well as an assist in four outings with Anaheim this season. Cam Fowler suffered an upper-body injury in Thursday's 6-4 win over San Jose, so Zellweger would likely draw into the lineup if Fowler is unavailable for Friday's game against New Jersey.