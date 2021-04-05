site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ducks-olle-eriksson-ek-added-to-taxi-squad | sport: hockey | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nhl/reg/free/stories
Ducks' Olle Eriksson Ek: Added to taxi squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eriksson Ek was promoted to Anaheim's taxi squad Sunday, per CapFriendly.
Eriksson Ek will trade places with Lukas Dostal, who was sent to the minors in a corresponding move Sunday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Jon Litterine
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Shawn Hutchinson
• 6 min read