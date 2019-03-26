Ducks' Olle Eriksson Ek: Heading to North America
Eriksson Ek was assigned to AHL San Diego on Monday, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The 6-foot-3 prospect was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft and has spent his entire career to this point in his home country of Sweden. Eriksson Ek will join Anaheim's minor-league squad and likely start the season there next season as well.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...