Eriksson Ek made 33 saves in a 5-4 overtime loss to Arizona on Saturday.

Eriksson Ek's numbers in the AHL have been forgettable (2-14-0, 4.81 GAA, .852 save percentage), but he somehow fared better in his NHL debut on Saturday. He allowed three goals by the midway point of the second period, but his mates mustered a comeback and pulled ahead 4-3 with under two minutes to play. Eriksson Ek came within 36 seconds of the win, when Mattias Maccelli scored the game-tying goal with that time remaining. Barrett Hayton delivered the loss when he drove down the wing in OT, toe dragged inside the slot and ripped home the winner.