Ducks' Olle Eriksson Ek: Pens three-year ELC with Anaheim

Eriksson Ek signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Saturday, TSN reports.

Olle is the younger brother of Joel Eriksson Ek, who plays forward for the Wild. The Ducks drafted the goalie in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and he'd go on to post a 5-5-0 record with a 2.33 GAA and .907 save percentage for Bofors IK in Hockeyettan's 48-team league over in his native Sweden. It could be a few years before Eriksson Ek sets his sights on hockey's grandest stage.