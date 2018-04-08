Ducks' Olle Eriksson Ek: Pens three-year ELC with Anaheim
Eriksson Ek signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks on Saturday, TSN reports.
Olle is the younger brother of Joel Eriksson Ek, who plays forward for the Wild. The Ducks drafted the goalie in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, and he'd go on to post a 5-5-0 record with a 2.33 GAA and .907 save percentage for Bofors IK in Hockeyettan's 48-team league over in his native Sweden. It could be a few years before Eriksson Ek sets his sights on hockey's grandest stage.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...