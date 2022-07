Eriksson Ek signed a one-year contract extension with the Ducks on Friday.

Eriksson Ek spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season with AHL San Diego, going 7-15-3 while posting a sub-par 3.44 GAA and .880 save percentage. The 23-year-old Swede will likely once again spend most, if not all of the 2022-23 campaign in the minors.