Kase recorded a hat trick on five shots in a 6-3 comeback victory against the Stars on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring Wednesday. The Stars answered with the next three goals, but then Kase responded with two more scores for the natural hat trick and to tie the score. The Ducks dominated the third period, scoring five unanswered goals total to end the night. Kase has eight goals and 14 points in 15 games this season, but five of his goals and nine of his points have come in the last five games.