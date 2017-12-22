Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Chips in two points in 5-4 win
Kase scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Islanders.
The young Czech also scored last time out and is now up to a respectable eight goals, 14 points and 47 shots through 23 games. Injuries have hurt his offensive ascent to a a degree this season, but Kase has the skills to become a consistent scorer. He's definitely worth a look in deeper settings and daily contests.
