Kase scored a goal and added an assist during Thursday's 5-4 overtime win against the Islanders.

The young Czech also scored last time out and is now up to a respectable eight goals, 14 points and 47 shots through 23 games. Injuries have hurt his offensive ascent to a a degree this season, but Kase has the skills to become a consistent scorer. He's definitely worth a look in deeper settings and daily contests.