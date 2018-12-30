Kase scored two goals in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes on Saturday.

It's been a blazing hot December for Kase, who has eight goals and 13 points in 12 games during the month. That's more than twice as many points that he registered in November. This production doesn't seem to be an aberration either. While he probably won't continue to produce a point per game, Kase owns a 14.9 shooting percentage for the season, which is only about 1.0 percent higher than what he submitted in the category during 2017-18. Kase has 11 goals and 18 points in 22 games this season.