Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Could suit up Thursday
Kase (undisclosed) is questionable for Opening Night versus the Coyotes on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Kase -- who would need to be activated off non-roster injured reserve -- will likely slot into a bottom-six role whenever he is cleared to play. The 22-year-old winger was limited to just 30 games last year, in which he tallied 11 goals, nine helpers and 17 hits, but could be in line for a significantly increased role in 2019-20.
