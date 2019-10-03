Kase (undisclosed) is questionable for Opening Night versus the Coyotes on Thursday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Kase -- who would need to be activated off non-roster injured reserve -- will likely slot into a bottom-six role whenever he is cleared to play. The 22-year-old winger was limited to just 30 games last year, in which he tallied 11 goals, nine helpers and 17 hits, but could be in line for a significantly increased role in 2019-20.