Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Dealing with upper-body issue
Kase didn't practice Friday due to an upper-body injury, Elliott Teaford of The Orange County Register reports.
The severity of Kase's injury has yet to be revealed, but his status for Saturday's matinee against the Devils is hazy at best at this point. Another update on his condition should surface following morning skate.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...