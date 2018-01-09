Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Demoted to minors
Anaheim assigned Kase to AHL San Diego on Tuesday.
The Ducks don't play until Saturday against the Kings, so Kase will likely suit up for AHL San Diego on Wednesday against Chicago before returning to the big club. The 22-year-old winger has played well for Anaheim this season, notching nine goals and 15 points in 27 contests.
