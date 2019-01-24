Kase (upper body) will undergo surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder and is scheduled to be sidelined for five-to-six months.

The news effectively rules him out for the remainder of the season. It's an unfortunate end for Kase, who built on his breakout 2017-18 campaign with 11 goals and 20 points over 30 games. He remains under contract with the Ducks for at least the next two seasons and will now turn his focus toward returning for the start of 2019-20.