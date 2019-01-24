Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Done for season
Kase (upper body) will undergo surgery for a torn labrum in his shoulder and is scheduled to be sidelined for five-to-six months.
The news effectively rules him out for the remainder of the season. It's an unfortunate end for Kase, who built on his breakout 2017-18 campaign with 11 goals and 20 points over 30 games. He remains under contract with the Ducks for at least the next two seasons and will now turn his focus toward returning for the start of 2019-20.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...