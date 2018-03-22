Kase scored an incredible highlight-reel goal in Wednesday's 4-0 road win over the Flames.

Kase fell to his knees after accepting a pass from Francois Beauchemin, but he maintained control of the puck and spun around for a nifty backhand tally to the detriment of goalie Mike Smith. The Czech winger has made tremendous strides in his second season, as he's up to 18 goals and 16 assists through 58 games to more than double his offensive output from his rookie campaign.