Kase (concussion) fired four shots on goal during 14:26 of ice time in Monday's 2-1 shootout win over the Predators.

Kase was given responsibility immediately in his season debut, as he worked on the power play and shot second in the shootout but missed. The 23-year-old will look to follow up a strong 2017-18 season where he scored 20 goals and added 18 assists. He'll suit up against the Golden Knights on Wednesday.