Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Garners qualifying offer
Kase received a qualifying offer from the Ducks on Monday, meaning he'll remain a restricted free agent ahead of the July 1 free-agency signing period, NHL.com reports.
Kase is a burgeoning winger for the Ducks. He compiled 20 goals and 18 assists to complement a plus-18 rating this past season -- his second year in the NHL. Better yet, we anticipate his power-play role growing as he gains more experience. The Czech skater has sleeper status entering the 2018-19 campaign.
