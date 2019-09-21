Kase (shoulder) is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason matchup against Arizona, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Kase appeared to be on the verge of a breakout campaign in 2018-19 before a torn labrum cut his season short, racking up 11 goals and 20 points in 30 games. If he's able to stay healthy and hold onto a top-six role, the 23-year-old winger could threaten the 25-goal and 50-point marks in 2019-20.