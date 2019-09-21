Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Given green light
Kase (shoulder) is expected to be in the lineup for Saturday's preseason matchup against Arizona, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Kase appeared to be on the verge of a breakout campaign in 2018-19 before a torn labrum cut his season short, racking up 11 goals and 20 points in 30 games. If he's able to stay healthy and hold onto a top-six role, the 23-year-old winger could threaten the 25-goal and 50-point marks in 2019-20.
