Ducks' Ondrej Kase: Held scoreless in return
Kase (lower body) registered four shots on goal in 20:22 in a 5-4 shootout win over the Predators.
Kase returned in a third-line role. He didn't miss a game due to the injury. Kase has 14 points and 94 shots through 36 contests this season.
